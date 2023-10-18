Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Tokaji jaras, Hungary

Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Tokaj, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Tokaj, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
Hides close to the water site, in ancestor tree environment it in the ninetyfold years - for…
€278,188
Cottage 4 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Tokaj, Hungary
Cottage 4 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Tokaj, Hungary
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
One of Tokaj largest, privately-held, cultic taverns are for sale with an own cellar system,…
€549,286

Properties features in Tokaji jaras, Hungary

