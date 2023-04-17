Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  5. Tokaji jaras
  6. Tokaj
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Tokaj, Hungary

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Tokaj, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Tokaj, Hungary
3 bath 296 m² Number of floors 2
€ 267,760
Hides close to the water site, in ancestor tree environment it in the ninetyfold years - for…
Cottage 4 bathroomsin Tokaj, Hungary
Cottage 4 bathrooms
Tokaj, Hungary
4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 528,697
One of Tokaj largest, privately-held, cultic taverns are for sale with an own cellar system,…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir