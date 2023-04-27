Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Erdi jaras
Toeroekbalint
Houses
Houses for sale in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
House
Clear all
46 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
147 m²
€ 253,954
5 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
161 m²
€ 668,300
8 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
260 m²
€ 294,052
House
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
340 m²
€ 1,066,606
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
175 m²
€ 614,568
In Törökbálint Tükörhegy, one of the most exclusive residential areas of the Budapest agglom…
3 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
€ 253,954
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
122 m²
€ 192,470
House
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 165,738
7 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
196 m²
€ 374,248
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
€ 342,169
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
€ 390,287
8 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
290 m²
€ 732,456
3 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 186,857
5 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
€ 668,032
2 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
€ 152,372
House
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 45,177
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
170 m²
€ 365,961
Townhouse with living room plus 3 bedrooms for sale in Tükörhegyen. Comfortable spaces, opt…
5 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 240,321
3 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
63 m²
€ 151,838
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
€ 425,039
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 186,857
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 173,758
5 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
245 m²
€ 798,000
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 294,052
3 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
180 m²
€ 425,039
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
241 m²
€ 1,015,816
3 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
€ 141,412
2 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
57 m²
€ 133,393
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
€ 665,627
5 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
149 m²
€ 373,981
Show next 30 properties
1
2
