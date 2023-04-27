Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Erdi jaras
  6. Toeroekbalint

Residential properties for sale in Toeroekbalint, Hungary

46 properties total found
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 147 m²
€ 253,954
5 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 161 m²
€ 668,300
8 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
8 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 260 m²
€ 294,052
House in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
House
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 340 m²
€ 1,066,606
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 175 m²
€ 614,568
In Törökbálint Tükörhegy, one of the most exclusive residential areas of the Budapest agglom…
3 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 253,954
4 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 122 m²
€ 192,470
House in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
House
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 165,738
7 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
7 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 196 m²
€ 374,248
4 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 342,169
4 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 390,287
8 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
8 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 290 m²
€ 732,456
3 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 186,857
5 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 668,032
2 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
2 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 152,372
House in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
House
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 45,177
4 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 365,961
Townhouse with living room plus 3 bedrooms for sale in Tükörhegyen. Comfortable spaces, opt…
5 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 240,321
3 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m²
€ 151,838
4 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 425,039
4 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 186,857
4 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 173,758
5 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 245 m²
€ 798,000
4 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 294,052
3 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 180 m²
€ 425,039
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 241 m²
€ 1,015,816
3 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 141,412
2 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
2 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 57 m²
€ 133,393
4 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 665,627
5 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 149 m²
€ 373,981
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir