Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Tiszavasvari jaras

Residential properties for sale in Tiszavasvari jaras, Hungary

Tiszavasvari
4
Tiszaloek
3
9 properties total found
2 room house in Tiszadada, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszadada, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 15,545
2 room house in Tiszaloek, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaloek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 44,131
2 room house in Tiszaloek, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaloek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 52,167
4 room house in Tiszaeszlar, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszaeszlar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 180 m²
€ 32,934
5 room house in Tiszaloek, Hungary
5 room house
Tiszaloek, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 550 m²
€ 57,963
House 1 bathroom in Tiszavasvari, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Tiszavasvari, Hungary
1 bath 111 m² Number of floors 1
€ 127,805
Luxurious luxury at an affordable price! The exclusive house I offer you will change your im…
House 2 bathrooms in Tiszavasvari, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Tiszavasvari, Hungary
2 bath 152 m² Number of floors 1
€ 165,016
Luxurious luxury at an affordable price! The exclusive house I offer you will change your im…
House 2 bathrooms in Tiszavasvari, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Tiszavasvari, Hungary
2 bath 166 m² Number of floors 1
€ 178,975
Luxurious luxury, on an available price! The exclusive house, which I offer to you, modifies…
House 1 bathroom in Tiszavasvari, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Tiszavasvari, Hungary
1 bath 113 m² Number of floors 1
€ 105,727
Luxurious luxury at an affordable price! The exclusive house I offer you will change your im…

Properties features in Tiszavasvari jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir