  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Tiszakecskei jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Tiszakecskei jaras, Hungary

Tiszakecske
7
9 properties total found
4 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 153 m²
€ 109,963
4 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 159,580
4 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 52,568
3 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 53,372
3 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 54,981
House 1 bathroom in Tiszaug, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Tiszaug, Hungary
1 bath 76 m² Number of floors 2
€ 86,813
For sale in the center of Tiszaug a renovated 65nm - property with a plot of 1200nm -. A lar…
House 2 bathrooms in Tiszakecske, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Tiszakecske, Hungary
2 bath 770 m² Number of floors 3
€ 914,975
35 km from Kecskemét, in Tiszakécske, a three-storey family house with a business premises i…
House 2 bathrooms in Tiszakecske, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Tiszakecske, Hungary
2 bath 152 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,135
House 6 bathrooms in Tiszaalpar, Hungary
House 6 bathrooms
Tiszaalpar, Hungary
6 bath 3 873 m² Number of floors 2
€ 81,408
An apartment on a 2,000 sqm plot is for sale in Tiszaalpár right on the banks of the Holt Ti…

Properties features in Tiszakecskei jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
