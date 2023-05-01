Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Tiszakecskei jaras

Residential properties for sale in Tiszakecskei jaras, Hungary

Tiszakecske
8
10 properties total found
3 room apartment in Tiszakecske, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszakecske, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 42,912
4 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 153 m²
€ 109,963
4 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 159,580
4 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 52,568
3 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 53,372
3 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 54,981
House 1 bathroom in Tiszaug, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Tiszaug, Hungary
1 bath 76 m² Number of floors 2
€ 86,813
For sale in the center of Tiszaug a renovated 65nm - property with a plot of 1200nm -. A lar…
House 2 bathrooms in Tiszakecske, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Tiszakecske, Hungary
2 bath 770 m² Number of floors 3
€ 914,975
35 km from Kecskemét, in Tiszakécske, a three-storey family house with a business premises i…
House 2 bathrooms in Tiszakecske, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Tiszakecske, Hungary
2 bath 152 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,135
House 6 bathrooms in Tiszaalpar, Hungary
House 6 bathrooms
Tiszaalpar, Hungary
6 bath 3 873 m² Number of floors 2
€ 81,408
An apartment on a 2,000 sqm plot is for sale in Tiszaalpár right on the banks of the Holt Ti…

Properties features in Tiszakecskei jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir