Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Tiszafueredi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Tiszafueredi jaras, Hungary

Tiszafuered
39
57 properties total found
5 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
5 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m²
€ 232,034
4 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m²
€ 93,080
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 43,473
2 room house in Nagyivan, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyivan, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 20,270
2 room house in Nagyivan, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyivan, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 16,269
2 room house in Tiszaoers, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaoers, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 103,482
3 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 64,276
3 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 66,410
2 room house in Tiszaderzs, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaderzs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 39,739
3 room house in Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 55,742
4 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 136 m²
€ 180,560
6 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
6 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 251 m²
€ 93,080
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 47,740
2 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 66,410
5 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
5 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 262,705
2 room house in Tiszaigar, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaigar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 5,307
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 49,341
3 room house in Nagyivan, Hungary
3 room house
Nagyivan, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 26,404
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 70,677
4 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 186,427
3 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 66,676
8 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
8 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 435 m²
€ 250,703
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 93,080
2 room house in Tiszaigar, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaigar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
€ 31,738
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 21,336
3 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 76,811
4 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 48,007
3 room house in Tiszaoers, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszaoers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 53,074
3 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 53,074
4 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m²
€ 159,757

Properties features in Tiszafueredi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir