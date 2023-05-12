Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Hungary
  Great Plain and North
  Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  Tiszafueredi jaras
  Tiszafuered
  Houses

Houses for sale in Tiszafuered, Hungary

5 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
5 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€ 156,081
5 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
5 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
€ 234,121
4 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€ 93,918
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 43,864
3 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 64,854
3 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 67,007
4 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
€ 182,184
6 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
6 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
€ 93,918
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€ 48,170
5 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
5 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€ 239,234
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 49,784
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€ 71,313
4 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€ 188,104
3 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€ 67,276
8 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
8 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 435 m²
€ 252,959
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€ 93,918
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 21,528
3 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€ 77,502
4 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 48,439
3 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€ 53,552
4 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
€ 161,194
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
€ 177,609
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 101,991
3 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€ 75,080
5 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
5 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
€ 400,967
4 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
€ 120,828
3 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
€ 86,114
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€ 25,565
5 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
5 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 545 m²
€ 343,647
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 40,097
