Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Kunszentmartoni jaras
  6. Tiszafoeldvar
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
3 bath 217 m² Number of floors 1
€ 99,495
On Tiszaföldvár, renewed mansion, gazd.épületekkel, with an orchard salesman. Plot: 4161m2. …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir