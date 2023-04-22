Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Győr-Moson-Sopron
  5. Teti jaras
  6. Tet

Residential properties for sale in Tet, Hungary

4 room house in Tet, Hungary
4 room house
Tet, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 105 m²
€ 110,394
House in Tet, Hungary
House
Tet, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m²
€ 27,664
3 room house in Tet, Hungary
3 room house
Tet, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 123,567
