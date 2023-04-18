Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Hajduhadhazi jaras
  6. Teglas
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Teglas, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
5 room housein Teglas, Hungary
5 room house
Teglas, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 101,762
5 room housein Teglas, Hungary
5 room house
Teglas, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m²
€ 195,490
3 room housein Teglas, Hungary
3 room house
Teglas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 109,796
4 room housein Teglas, Hungary
4 room house
Teglas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 133,630
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir