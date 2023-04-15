Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tatai jaras, Hungary

Tata
45
3 room housein Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 97,180
5 room housein Tata, Hungary
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 185 m²
€ 423,332
A beautifully renovated family house is for sale in Tata, with a living area of 180 square m…
2 room housein Kocs, Hungary
2 room house
Kocs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 79,608
2 room housein Tata, Hungary
2 room house
Tata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 32 m²
€ 58,574
5 room housein Tata, Hungary
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m²
€ 223,647
5 room housein Tata, Hungary
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 330,146
5 room housein Tata, Hungary
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 330,146
4 room housein Tata, Hungary
4 room house
Tata, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 265,981
5 room housein Tata, Hungary
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 159,482
2 room housein Tata, Hungary
2 room house
Tata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 16 m²
€ 35,411
4 room housein Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 161,079
2 room housein Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 82,004
Housein Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
House
Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 62,834
3 room housein Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 106,499
2 room housein Kocs, Hungary
2 room house
Kocs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 66,295
Housein Tata, Hungary
House
Tata, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 20 m²
€ 26,358
2 room housein Tardos, Hungary
2 room house
Tardos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 26,492
3 room housein Dunaalmas, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaalmas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 156,819
4 room housein Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m²
€ 120,876
3 room housein Tata, Hungary
3 room house
Tata, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 150,243
2 room housein Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 50,587
5 room housein Tata, Hungary
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 126 m²
€ 183,710
3 room housein Dunaalmas, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaalmas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 47,658
4 room housein Tata, Hungary
4 room house
Tata, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m²
€ 186,106
6 room housein Tardos, Hungary
6 room house
Tardos, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 290 m²
€ 236,960
2 room housein Tardos, Hungary
2 room house
Tardos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 37,008
3 room housein Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 64 m²
€ 65,230
5 room housein Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 118,480
Housein Tata, Hungary
House
Tata, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 24 m²
€ 31,950
7 room housein Tata, Hungary
7 room house
Tata, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 210,335

