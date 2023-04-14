Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Komárom-Esztergom
  5. Tatabanyai jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary

Tatabanya
4 room housein Koernye, Hungary
4 room house
Koernye, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 174 m²
€ 534,977
3 room housein Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 200,082
3 room housein Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 131 m²
€ 90,946
Housein Koernye, Hungary
House
Koernye, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 79,979
2 room housein Koernye, Hungary
2 room house
Koernye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 127,592
Housein Vertesszolos, Hungary
House
Vertesszolos, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 85,596
Housein Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
House
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 41,701
The cellar is 22 square meters and is in very good condition. The terrace is 30 square meter…
4 room housein Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m²
€ 106,862
Imagine your mornings as you drink your coffee while watching the beautiful lakeside panoram…
6 room housein Gyermely, Hungary
6 room house
Gyermely, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m²
€ 227,365
4 room housein Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 106,862
7 room housein Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 211 m²
€ 186,841
3 room housein Szomor, Hungary
3 room house
Szomor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 113 m²
€ 85,596
Housein Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
House
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 53,230
Housein Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
House
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 69,280
3 room housein Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 58,580
3 room housein Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 106,728
2 room housein Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 39,321
4 room housein Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m²
€ 125,452
2 room housein Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 141,502
2 room housein Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 40,765
3 room housein Tarjan, Hungary
3 room house
Tarjan, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 74,629
3 room housein Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 190 m²
€ 345,060
Housein Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
House
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 58,580
3 room housein Szomor, Hungary
3 room house
Szomor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 70,751
3 room housein Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 69,012
4 room housein Vertesszolos, Hungary
4 room house
Vertesszolos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m²
€ 160,226
2 room housein Vertesszolos, Hungary
2 room house
Vertesszolos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 152,201
3 room housein Koernye, Hungary
3 room house
Koernye, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 69 m²
€ 53,498
5 room housein Vertesszolos, Hungary
5 room house
Vertesszolos, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 264,546
Housein Koernye, Hungary
House
Koernye, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 27,953

