Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Komárom-Esztergom
Tatai jaras
Tata
Residential properties for sale in Tata, Hungary
Clear all
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Tata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
€ 74,190
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
185 m²
€ 421,444
A beautifully renovated family house is for sale in Tata, with a living area of 180 square m…
2 room house
Tata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
32 m²
€ 58,313
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
144 m²
€ 222,649
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 328,673
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 328,673
4 room house
Tata, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
109 m²
€ 264,794
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
97 m²
€ 158,770
2 room house
Tata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
16 m²
€ 35,253
House
Tata, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
20 m²
€ 26,241
3 room house
Tata, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 149,149
2 room apartment
Tata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 73,951
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
126 m²
€ 182,891
4 room house
Tata, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
107 m²
€ 185,276
House
Tata, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
24 m²
€ 31,807
7 room house
Tata, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 209,396
2 room house
Tata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
95 m²
€ 288,914
House
Tata, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
10 m²
€ 14,578
House
Tata, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
20 m²
€ 19,879
3 room house
Tata, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
94 m²
€ 119,276
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
167 m²
€ 164,204
9 room house
Tata, Hungary
12 Number of rooms
2 bath
525 m²
€ 570,000
House 1 bathroom
Tata, Hungary
1 bath
97 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 101,912
On a pop salesman it 96,8 M2 ones 3 room family houses on 717 M2 plots. The real estate is i…
House 2 bathrooms
Tata, Hungary
2 bath
108 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 158,935
House 2 bathrooms
Tata, Hungary
2 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 138,847
House 3 bathrooms
Tata, Hungary
3 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 97,557
I offer for sale an insulated brick house built in 1998 in a popular part of Tata, a minute …
House 2 bathrooms
Tata, Hungary
2 bath
88 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 125,603
House 2 bathrooms
Tata, Hungary
2 bath
88 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 125,603
House 2 bathrooms
Tata, Hungary
2 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 129,797
House 2 bathrooms
Tata, Hungary
2 bath
115 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 75,053
Kiváló is an opportunity even for an investment on a pop, in the city of the waters! It i…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map