Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Tapolcai jaras
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Tapolcai jaras, Hungary

Tapolca
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Taliandoeroegd, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Taliandoeroegd, Hungary
2 bath 490 m² Number of floors 1
€ 223,897
CURY for sale on the BALATON INVESTIGATION! Built in the 1800s, the mansion covers an are…
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Szentbekkalla, Hungary
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
€ 189,627
Szenbékkállán 300nm-es mansion salesman
Cottagein Tapolca, Hungary
Cottage
Tapolca, Hungary
400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 274,159
I offer a rare real estate for sale in Europe, beside the main entrance of Tapolcai Tavasbar…

Properties features in Tapolcai jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir