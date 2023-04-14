Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tapolcai jaras, Hungary

Tapolca
49
Badacsonytomaj
25
177 properties total found
2 room housein Monostorapati, Hungary
2 room house
Monostorapati, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 237,797
2 room housein Kisapati, Hungary
2 room house
Kisapati, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 18 m²
€ 85,329
5 room housein Tapolca, Hungary
5 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 253,847
5 room housein Lesencetomaj, Hungary
5 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 320,719
3 room housein Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 51 m²
€ 73,559
6 room housein Tapolca, Hungary
6 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 293 m²
€ 438,146
3 room housein Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 100,308
3 room housein Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 112,078
3 room housein Tapolca, Hungary
3 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 106,969
3 room housein Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 318,312
The most exciting property in the charming village of the Káli basin, Salföld In the picture…
4 room housein Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
4 room house
Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 103 m²
€ 227,365
2 room housein Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
2 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 101,378
Housein Mindszentkalla, Hungary
House
Mindszentkalla, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 133,477
4 room housein Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
4 room house
Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 139 m²
€ 254,114
3 room housein Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 692,796
4 room housein Szigliget, Hungary
4 room house
Szigliget, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 1,064,605
5 room housein Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
5 room house
Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 165 m²
€ 240,472
2 room apartmentin Tapolca, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tapolca, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 66,605
9 room housein Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
9 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 240 m²
€ 256,789
3 room housein Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m²
€ 160,226
3 room housein Kisapati, Hungary
3 room house
Kisapati, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 347,468
4 room housein Kovagooers, Hungary
4 room house
Kovagooers, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 133,477
2 room apartmentin Tapolca, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tapolca, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 66,845
6 room housein Szigliget, Hungary
6 room house
Szigliget, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 293,970
2 room housein Tapolca, Hungary
2 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 168,250
7 room housein Kovagooers, Hungary
7 room house
Kovagooers, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 799,524
2 room housein Monostorapati, Hungary
2 room house
Monostorapati, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 93,354
2 room housein Mindszentkalla, Hungary
2 room house
Mindszentkalla, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 120,102
4 room housein Tapolca, Hungary
4 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 478,805
3 room apartmentin Kovagooers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kovagooers, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 344,793

Properties features in Tapolcai jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
