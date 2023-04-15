Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Tapolcai jaras
  6. Tapolca
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Tapolca, Hungary

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottagein Tapolca, Hungary
Cottage
Tapolca, Hungary
400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 272,887
I offer a rare real estate for sale in Europe, beside the main entrance of Tapolcai Tavasbar…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir