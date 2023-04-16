Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Nagykatai jaras
  6. Tapioszele
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Tapioszele, Hungary

18 properties total found
3 room housein Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 48,246
7 room housein Tapioszele, Hungary
7 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 147 m²
€ 66,272
Housein Tapioszele, Hungary
House
Tapioszele, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 103,119
2 room housein Tapioszele, Hungary
2 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 49,041
3 room housein Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m²
€ 66,272
Housein Tapioszele, Hungary
House
Tapioszele, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 31,678
Housein Tapioszele, Hungary
House
Tapioszele, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 47,716
2 room housein Tapioszele, Hungary
2 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 84,563
3 room housein Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 82,177
3 room housein Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 27,834
3 room housein Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 35,787
3 room housein Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 66,272
Housein Tapioszele, Hungary
House
Tapioszele, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 19,881
4 room housein Tapioszele, Hungary
4 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 116 m²
€ 63,621
3 room housein Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 50,897
Housein Tapioszele, Hungary
House
Tapioszele, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 34,196
3 room housein Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 76,610
3 room housein Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 30,485
