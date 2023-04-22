Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tamasi, Hungary

2 properties total found
House 2 bathrooms in Tamasi, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Tamasi, Hungary
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 3
€ 90,562
Exceptional opportunity, the only plot for sale/house in the city centre! In Tamási direc…
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms in Tamasi, Hungary
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tamasi, Hungary
4 bath 1 320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 887,441
Speciality! His original state restored ESTERHÁZY hunting castle salesman! 1320 nm of livin…
