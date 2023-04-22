Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tamasi jaras, Hungary

Gyoenk
3
Tamasi
3
19 properties total found
5 room apartment in Kalazno, Hungary
5 room apartment
Kalazno, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 138 m²
€ 262,947
4 room house in Kalazno, Hungary
4 room house
Kalazno, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 98,273
4 room house in Kalazno, Hungary
4 room house
Kalazno, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 100,929
3 room house in Kalazno, Hungary
3 room house
Kalazno, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 172,642
7 room house in Gyoenk, Hungary
7 room house
Gyoenk, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 191 m²
€ 66,401
5 room house in Iregszemcse, Hungary
5 room house
Iregszemcse, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m²
€ 84,727
3 room house in Udvari, Hungary
3 room house
Udvari, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 17,264
3 room house in Felsonyek, Hungary
3 room house
Felsonyek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 31,607
7 room house in Felsonyek, Hungary
7 room house
Felsonyek, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 270 m²
€ 238,777
6 room house in Kalazno, Hungary
6 room house
Kalazno, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 158,034
8 room house in Tamasi, Hungary
8 room house
Tamasi, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 214 m²
€ 144,671
2 room house in Kalazno, Hungary
2 room house
Kalazno, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 37,184
4 room house in Kalazno, Hungary
4 room house
Kalazno, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 192,562
3 room house in Gyoenk, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoenk, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 52,855
4 room house in Gyoenk, Hungary
4 room house
Gyoenk, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 46,480
3 room house in Kalazno, Hungary
3 room house
Kalazno, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 84,966
2 room apartment in Kalazno, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kalazno, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 49,136
House 2 bathrooms in Tamasi, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Tamasi, Hungary
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 3
€ 91,623
Exceptional opportunity, the only plot for sale/house in the city centre! In Tamási direc…
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms in Tamasi, Hungary
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tamasi, Hungary
4 bath 1 320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 897,837
Speciality! His original state restored ESTERHÁZY hunting castle salesman! 1320 nm of livin…

