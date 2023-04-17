Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tabi jaras, Hungary

2 room housein Nagocs, Hungary
2 room house
Nagocs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 33,207
2 room housein Babonymegyer, Hungary
2 room house
Babonymegyer, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 42,312
4 room housein Nagocs, Hungary
4 room house
Nagocs, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 26,512
2 room housein Zala, Hungary
2 room house
Zala, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 106,850
8 room housein Tab, Hungary
8 room house
Tab, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 260 m²
€ 160,409
3 room housein Tab, Hungary
3 room house
Tab, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 66,681
2 room housein Nagocs, Hungary
2 room house
Nagocs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 69,627
2 room housein Babonymegyer, Hungary
2 room house
Babonymegyer, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 200 m²
€ 35,885
9 room housein Babonymegyer, Hungary
9 room house
Babonymegyer, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 420 m²
€ 236,999
5 room housein Somogyegres, Hungary
5 room house
Somogyegres, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 177 m²
€ 89,711

Properties features in Tabi jaras, Hungary

