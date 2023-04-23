Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Tabi jaras
  6. Tab
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Tab, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
8 room house in Tab, Hungary
8 room house
Tab, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 260 m²
€ 157,818
3 room house in Tab, Hungary
3 room house
Tab, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 65,604
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir