Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Tabi jaras
  6. Tab

Residential properties for sale in Tab, Hungary

2 properties total found
8 room house in Tab, Hungary
8 room house
Tab, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 260 m²
€ 157,818
3 room house in Tab, Hungary
3 room house
Tab, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 65,604
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir