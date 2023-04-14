Houses for sale in Szombathely, Hungary

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 79,979
5 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m²
€ 200,617
7 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 238,065
2 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 147,092
2 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 32,099
Villa 9 room villain Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Villa 9 room villa
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
18 Number of rooms 560 m² 2 Floor
€ 487,500
This versatile property is located in the heart of the city of Szombathely, near the Austria…
6 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 160 m²
€ 173,600
4 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 179,217
5 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 232,448
5 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 149 m²
€ 371,809
5 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 184,567
2 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 61,121
2 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 62,860
4 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 164,666
4 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 136,606
Housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
House
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 37,181
3 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 133,477
4 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 318,312
6 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 186,975
5 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 293 m²
€ 253,847
4 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 180 m²
€ 238,065
5 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 196 m²
€ 168,518
8 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 310 m²
€ 173,868
4 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 207 m²
€ 438,681
4 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 347,735
House 2 bathroomsin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 bath 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 86,425
In a quiet street, on a family house neighbourhood
House 2 bathroomsin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 bath 80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 91,158
Newly built semi-detached houses are for sale in Szombathely's popular family-friendly resid…
House 2 bathroomsin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 bath 80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 90,986
Newly built semi-detached houses are for sale in Szombathely's popular family-friendly resid…
House 1 bathroomin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 97 m² Number of floors 2
€ 104,618
In the popular garden city part of Szombathely, in the newly built residential area of Bogát…
House 1 bathroomin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 91 m² Number of floors 2
€ 106,229
In the popular garden city part of Szombathely, in the newly built residential area of Bogát…

