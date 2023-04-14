Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Vas
  5. Szombathelyi jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Szombathely, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
63 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 81,584
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 73,559
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 88,004
3 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 128,127
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 74,629
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 68,210
5 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 173,600
6 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m²
€ 187,215
3 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 109,644
4 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 97,633
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 69,280
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 105,926
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 77,304
3 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 128,127
3 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 104,053
4 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 117,963
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 93,621
Apartment 1 bathroomin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 97 m²
€ 113,091
In the popular garden city part of Szombathely, in the newly built residential area of Bogát…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 67 m² 1 Floor
€ 75,181
Move downtown and the Plaza will be just an arm’s length away! Family house with 8 apartment…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 84 m²
€ 104,668
In the popular garden city part of Szombathely, in the newly built residential area of Bogát…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 97 m²
€ 113,091
In the popular garden city part of Szombathely, in the newly built residential area of Bogát…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 74 m² 2 Floor
€ 84,052
Move downtown and the Plaza will be just an arm’s length away! Family house with 8 apartment…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 72 m² 2 Floor
€ 81,834
Move downtown and the Plaza will be just an arm’s length away! Family house with 8 apartment…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 76 m² 1 Floor
€ 86,269
Move downtown and the Plaza will be just an arm’s length away! Family house with 8 apartment…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 73 m² 1 Floor
€ 81,834
Move downtown and the Plaza will be just an arm’s length away! Family house with 8 apartment…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 67 m² 1 Floor
€ 77,399
Move downtown and the Plaza will be just an arm’s length away! Family house with 8 apartment…
Apartment 2 bathroomsin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 bath 129 m² 2 Floor
€ 100,241
A 4-room 129 m2 apartment in excellent condition, on the 2nd floor, has become for sale in S…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 54 m² 2 Floor
€ 74,294
Apartment 1 bathroomin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 70 m² 1 Floor
€ 77,709
IDEAL HOME AND VALUE INVESTMENT !!Modern, clean style, NEW BUILDING apartments in a calm, pe…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 70 m² 1 Floor
€ 77,709
IDEAL HOME AND VALUE INVESTMENT !!Modern, clean style, NEW BUILDING apartments in a calm, pe…

Properties features in Szombathely, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir