Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Szolnoki jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary

Szolnok
19
Ujszasz
11
House To archive
Clear all
37 properties total found
4 room housein Ujszasz, Hungary
4 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 60,698
2 room housein Ujszasz, Hungary
2 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 26,241
3 room housein Ujszasz, Hungary
3 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 28,891
4 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 71,566
3 room housein Ujszasz, Hungary
3 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 15,904
3 room housein Szajol, Hungary
3 room house
Szajol, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
€ 55,397
2 room housein Ujszasz, Hungary
2 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 36,843
2 room housein Tiszasuely, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszasuely, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 28,891
3 room housein Ujszasz, Hungary
3 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 32,337
4 room housein Ujszasz, Hungary
4 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m²
€ 67,325
2 room housein Kotelek, Hungary
2 room house
Kotelek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 14,313
3 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 281 m²
€ 394,938
3 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 78,722
3 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 84,819
3 room housein Ujszasz, Hungary
3 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 26,506
3 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 109 m²
€ 79,253
4 room housein Ujszasz, Hungary
4 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 52,985
2 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 39,494
3 room housein Nagykoeru, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoeru, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 39,626
2 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 42,144
3 room housein Ujszasz, Hungary
3 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 37,002
3 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 78,192
5 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 126,963
2 room housein Ujszasz, Hungary
2 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 39,494
4 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m²
€ 183,421
3 room housein Kotelek, Hungary
3 room house
Kotelek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m²
€ 14,578
3 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 136,505
2 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 37 m²
€ 89,855
3 room housein Kotelek, Hungary
3 room house
Kotelek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 58,313
Cottagein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Cottage
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
638 m² Number of floors 3
€ 152,313
You are working as a guesthouse as a condominium of flats which can be utilized perfectly as…

Properties features in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir