Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Szolnoki jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary

Szolnok
30
Martfu
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
31 property total found
3 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 100,457
1 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 45,033
3 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 58,180
3 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 116,096
3 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 131,125
3 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 127,626
3 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 139,978
3 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 131,125
3 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 143,132
2 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 109,973
2 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 84,660
3 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 71,036
2 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 63,084
2 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 52,747
3 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 111,060
2 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 73,951
1 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 52,985
3 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 73,951
2 room apartmentin Martfu, Hungary
2 room apartment
Martfu, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 63,588
3 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 87,204
2 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 60,964
2 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 60,698
3 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 64,939
2 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 36,843
2 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 56,988
2 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 55,397
3 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 79,253
1 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 236 m²
€ 132,397
Apartment 1 bathroomin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 bath 82 m²
€ 83,958
A 77.85 sqm 6 apartment with a terrace of 8.29 nm - is for sale in a newly built condominium…
Apartment 2 bathroomsin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 bath 106 m²
€ 84,765
Together with garage salesman, on Szolnok from the downtown onto 5 minutes of walk an inside…

Properties features in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir