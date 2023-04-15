Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Szolnoki jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Szolnok, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
4 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 71,566
3 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 281 m²
€ 394,938
3 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 78,722
3 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 84,819
3 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 109 m²
€ 79,253
2 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 39,494
2 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 42,144
3 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 78,192
5 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 126,963
4 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m²
€ 183,421
3 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 136,505
2 room housein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 37 m²
€ 89,855
Cottagein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Cottage
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
638 m² Number of floors 3
€ 152,313
You are working as a guesthouse as a condominium of flats which can be utilized perfectly as…
House 3 bathroomsin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 bath 220 m² Number of floors 3
€ 149,001
DREAM YOUR EQUIPMENT AND YOU CAN MOVE IT! It has become for sale in the quiet street of a la…
House 1 bathroomin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 81,675
House 1 bathroomin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 bath 85 m² Number of floors 3
€ 76,156
Immediately can be moved, house with brick building! On Szandaszőlős it in 589 M2 gardens it…
House 2 bathroomsin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 bath 603 m² Number of floors 3
€ 306,832
Direct one for sale Holt-on Tisza parton own pier luxury real estate. 3 level ones, 600 M2 f…
House 2 bathroomsin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 bath 266 m² Number of floors 4
€ 170,327
A two-apartment condominium built in 1988 is for sale in the historical center of Szolnok. O…
House 1 bathroomin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 bath 144 m² Number of floors 2
€ 81,711
In the downtown of Szolnok, close to Kossuth térhez, on Jókai úton, 144 M2 ones, was edified…

Properties features in Szolnok, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir