  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Szobi jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Szobi jaras, Hungary

24 properties total found
5 room house in Veroce, Hungary
5 room house
Veroce, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€ 259,674
3 room house in Letkes, Hungary
3 room house
Letkes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€ 80,877
4 room house in Veroce, Hungary
4 room house
Veroce, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
€ 266,436
3 room house in Szokolya, Hungary
3 room house
Szokolya, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 132,542
2 room house in Veroce, Hungary
2 room house
Veroce, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€ 102,787
3 room house in Veroce, Hungary
3 room house
Veroce, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€ 266,436
House in Veroce, Hungary
House
Veroce, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
€ 60,861
3 room house in Veroce, Hungary
3 room house
Veroce, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 240,739
5 room house in Szokolya, Hungary
5 room house
Szokolya, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€ 256,698
3 room house in Veroce, Hungary
3 room house
Veroce, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€ 105,492
3 room house in Szokolya, Hungary
3 room house
Szokolya, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 78,443
2 room house in Veroce, Hungary
2 room house
Veroce, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 25 m²
€ 67,353
4 room house in Szokolya, Hungary
4 room house
Szokolya, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€ 160,944
4 room house in Szokolya, Hungary
4 room house
Szokolya, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€ 125,779
2 room house in Szokolya, Hungary
2 room house
Szokolya, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 62,213
House 2 bathrooms in Szob, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Szob, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 106,007
House 4 bathrooms in Nagymaros, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Nagymaros, Hungary
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 149,526
House 1 bathroom in Nagymaros, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Nagymaros, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 104,445
House 1 bathroom in Kemence, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kemence, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 80,086
House 2 bathrooms in Zebegeny, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Zebegeny, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 218,413
House 1 bathroom in Kismaros, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kismaros, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 563,796
House 1 bathroom in Nagymaros, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Nagymaros, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 125,751
House 4 bathrooms in Kismaros, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Kismaros, Hungary
Bathrooms count 4
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 195,422
House 1 bathroom in Nagymaros, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Nagymaros, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 240,947

