Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Szobi jaras
  6. Szob

Residential properties for sale in Szob, Hungary

1 property total found
House 2 bathroomsin Szob, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Szob, Hungary
2 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 106,079
Realting.com
Go