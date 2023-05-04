Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  5. Szikszoi jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Szikszoi jaras, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room house in Alsovadasz, Hungary
2 room house
Alsovadasz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 14,656
House 2 bathrooms in Felsovadasz, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Felsovadasz, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 78,610
House 2 bathrooms in Felsovadasz, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Felsovadasz, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 79,214

Properties features in Szikszoi jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir