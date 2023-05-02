Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Szigetvari jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Szigetvari jaras, Hungary

Szigetvar
12
20 properties total found
3 room house in Nyugotszenterzsebet, Hungary
3 room house
Nyugotszenterzsebet, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 101,714
4 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 65,752
4 room house in Almaskeresztur, Hungary
4 room house
Almaskeresztur, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 176 m²
€ 126,136
3 room house in Patapoklosi, Hungary
3 room house
Patapoklosi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 39,397
3 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
3 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 26,569
House in Szigetvar, Hungary
House
Szigetvar, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 23,885
4 room house in Nagydobsza, Hungary
4 room house
Nagydobsza, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 176 m²
€ 33,278
3 room house in Kisdobsza, Hungary
3 room house
Kisdobsza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 33,547
3 room house in Dencshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Dencshaza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m²
€ 80,244
4 room house in Szentlaszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Szentlaszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 201,012
House in Szigetvar, Hungary
House
Szigetvar, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m²
€ 44,550
2 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
2 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 53,648
2 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
2 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 17,444
5 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
5 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 120,768
5 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
5 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 160,756
4 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 141 m²
€ 93,662
7 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
7 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 206 m²
€ 166,123
House 2 bathrooms in Szigetvar, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Szigetvar, Hungary
2 bath 240 m² Number of floors 3
€ 93,851
House 2 bathrooms in Szigetvar, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Szigetvar, Hungary
2 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 84,912
Cottage in Almamellek, Hungary
Cottage
Almamellek, Hungary
100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 287,725
Zselicségben 22 ha of family possession salesman

