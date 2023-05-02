Residential properties for sale in Szigetvari jaras, Hungary

Hungary
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room house
Nyugotszenterzsebet, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 101,714
4 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
87 m²
€ 65,752
4 room house
Almaskeresztur, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
176 m²
€ 126,136
3 room house
Patapoklosi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
98 m²
€ 39,397
3 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 26,569
House
Szigetvar, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 23,885
3 room house
Kisdobsza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 33,547
4 room house
Nagydobsza, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
176 m²
€ 33,278
3 room house
Dencshaza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
106 m²
€ 80,244
4 room house
Szentlaszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
220 m²
€ 201,012
House
Szigetvar, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
€ 44,550
2 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 53,648
2 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 17,444
5 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
€ 120,768
5 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
€ 160,756
4 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
141 m²
€ 93,662
3 room apartment
Szigetvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
103 m²
€ 88,536
7 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
206 m²
€ 166,123
House 2 bathrooms
Szigetvar, Hungary
2 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 93,851
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Szigetvar, Hungary
2 bath
185 m²
1 Floor
€ 100,554
House 2 bathrooms
Szigetvar, Hungary
2 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 84,912
Cottage
Almamellek, Hungary
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 287,725
Zselicségben 22 ha of family possession salesman
