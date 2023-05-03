Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Szigetvari jaras
  6. Szigetvar

Residential properties for sale in Szigetvar, Hungary

14 properties total found
4 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 65,343
3 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
3 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 26,404
House in Szigetvar, Hungary
House
Szigetvar, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 23,737
House in Szigetvar, Hungary
House
Szigetvar, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m²
€ 44,273
2 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
2 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 53,314
2 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
2 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 17,336
5 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
5 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 120,018
5 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
5 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 159,757
4 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 141 m²
€ 93,080
3 room apartment in Szigetvar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szigetvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
€ 87,986
7 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
7 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 206 m²
€ 165,091
House 2 bathrooms in Szigetvar, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Szigetvar, Hungary
2 bath 240 m² Number of floors 3
€ 93,492
Apartment 2 bathrooms in Szigetvar, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Szigetvar, Hungary
2 bath 185 m² 1 Floor
€ 100,170
House 2 bathrooms in Szigetvar, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Szigetvar, Hungary
2 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 84,588
