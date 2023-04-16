Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Szigetszentmiklosi jaras
Szigethalom
Residential properties for sale in Szigethalom, Hungary
31 property total found
2 room apartment
Szigethalom, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 88,804
4 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 253,158
5 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
95 m²
€ 205,442
4 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
95 m²
€ 200,140
2 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 145,267
4 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
107 m²
€ 211,804
5 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
€ 229,300
House 2 bathrooms
Szigethalom, Hungary
2 bath
175 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 114,576
House
Szigethalom, Hungary
306 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 397,373
House 3 bathrooms
Szigethalom, Hungary
3 bath
165 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 181,574
Szigethalmi idyll for joint family ones, with a double plot! 165m2-es 4 bedroom family house…
House 3 bathrooms
Szigethalom, Hungary
3 bath
165 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 133,454
Szigethalmi idyll for joint family ones! 165m2-es 4 bedroom family houses with separate gara…
House 1 bathroom
Szigethalom, Hungary
1 bath
92 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 101,330
House 1 bathroom
Szigethalom, Hungary
1 bath
92 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 101,330
House 1 bathroom
Szigethalom, Hungary
1 bath
92 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 101,330
House 1 bathroom
Szigethalom, Hungary
1 bath
92 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 101,330
House 1 bathroom
Szigethalom, Hungary
1 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 103,736
House 1 bathroom
Szigethalom, Hungary
1 bath
91 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 101,330
House 1 bathroom
Szigethalom, Hungary
1 bath
91 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 101,330
House 1 bathroom
Szigethalom, Hungary
1 bath
91 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 101,330
House 1 bathroom
Szigethalom, Hungary
1 bath
91 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 101,330
House 1 bathroom
Szigethalom, Hungary
1 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 73,955
For sale in Szigethalom is an 80 sqm, 3-room family house with 1668 sqm. The masonry of the…
House 2 bathrooms
Szigethalom, Hungary
2 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 101,529
Onto farming with a suitable huge plot close to the centre!
House 2 bathrooms
Szigethalom, Hungary
2 bath
159 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 113,271
House 2 bathrooms
Szigethalom, Hungary
2 bath
159 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 113,271
House 1 bathroom
Szigethalom, Hungary
1 bath
88 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 97,608
House 1 bathroom
Szigethalom, Hungary
1 bath
88 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 95,519
Both apartments of the semi-detached house in the building, which is for sale at the end of …
House 1 bathroom
Szigethalom, Hungary
1 bath
309 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 79,599
Deeply on a price below,in the centre of Szigethalom selling urgently 170 square metre ones …
House 2 bathrooms
Szigethalom, Hungary
2 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 90,571
House 1 bathroom
Szigethalom, Hungary
1 bath
67 m²
€ 79,863
We offer a semidetached house with new building for sale on Szigethalom quiet neighbourhood.…
House 2 bathrooms
Szigethalom, Hungary
2 bath
90 m²
€ 85,877
We offer a newly built semi-detached house for sale in a quiet area of Szigethalom. The prop…
