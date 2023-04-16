Show property on map Show properties list
  Hungary
  Transdanubia
  Baranya
  4. Baranya
  Houses
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Szentlorinci jaras, Hungary

3 room housein St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 62,295
3 room housein Kiralyegyhaza, Hungary
3 room house
Kiralyegyhaza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 31,810
3 room housein Kacsota, Hungary
3 room house
Kacsota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 119,024
5 room housein St. Lawrence, Hungary
5 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 116,373
2 room housein St. Lawrence, Hungary
2 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 87,213
3 room housein St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 25,978
3 room housein Bicserd, Hungary
3 room house
Bicserd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 95,431
4 room housein St. Lawrence, Hungary
4 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 113,961
4 room housein Bicserd, Hungary
4 room house
Bicserd, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 64,151
3 room housein St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 66,272
2 room housein Helesfa, Hungary
2 room house
Helesfa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 28,894
3 room housein Helesfa, Hungary
3 room house
Helesfa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 58,319
3 room housein Buekkoesd, Hungary
3 room house
Buekkoesd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 44,800
3 room housein Bicserd, Hungary
3 room house
Bicserd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 76,849
3 room housein Buekkoesd, Hungary
3 room house
Buekkoesd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 46,390
Housein Cserdi, Hungary
House
Cserdi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 13,254
Housein St. Lawrence, Hungary
House
St. Lawrence, Hungary
220 m² Number of floors 1
€ 77,267
House 1 bathroomin Boda, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Boda, Hungary
1 bath 96 m² Number of floors 1
€ 77,638
On Boda, in beautiful environment, from the angler lake and a playground onto 2 minutes sale…
House 2 bathroomsin St. Lawrence, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
St. Lawrence, Hungary
2 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 111,230
On Szentlőrinc, made go in on place,with existing clientele family house, with a business lo…
House 3 bathroomsin St. Lawrence, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 86,737
I offer a family house consisting of 2 totally separate selected flats settling down on Szen…

