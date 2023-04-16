Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Szentlorinci jaras

Residential properties for sale in Szentlorinci jaras, Hungary

St. Lawrence
10
21 property total found
3 room housein St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 62,295
3 room housein Kiralyegyhaza, Hungary
3 room house
Kiralyegyhaza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 31,810
3 room housein Kacsota, Hungary
3 room house
Kacsota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 119,024
3 room apartmentin St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 room apartment
St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 63,356
5 room housein St. Lawrence, Hungary
5 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 116,373
2 room housein St. Lawrence, Hungary
2 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 87,213
3 room housein St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 25,978
3 room housein Bicserd, Hungary
3 room house
Bicserd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 95,431
4 room housein St. Lawrence, Hungary
4 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 113,961
4 room housein Bicserd, Hungary
4 room house
Bicserd, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 64,151
3 room housein St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 66,272
2 room housein Helesfa, Hungary
2 room house
Helesfa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 28,894
3 room housein Helesfa, Hungary
3 room house
Helesfa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 58,319
3 room housein Buekkoesd, Hungary
3 room house
Buekkoesd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 44,800
3 room housein Bicserd, Hungary
3 room house
Bicserd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 76,849
3 room housein Buekkoesd, Hungary
3 room house
Buekkoesd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 46,390
Housein Cserdi, Hungary
House
Cserdi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 13,254
Housein St. Lawrence, Hungary
House
St. Lawrence, Hungary
220 m² Number of floors 1
€ 77,267
House 1 bathroomin Boda, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Boda, Hungary
1 bath 96 m² Number of floors 1
€ 77,638
On Boda, in beautiful environment, from the angler lake and a playground onto 2 minutes sale…
House 2 bathroomsin St. Lawrence, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
St. Lawrence, Hungary
2 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 111,230
On Szentlőrinc, made go in on place,with existing clientele family house, with a business lo…
House 3 bathroomsin St. Lawrence, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 86,737
I offer a family house consisting of 2 totally separate selected flats settling down on Szen…

