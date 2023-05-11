Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Szentgotthardi jaras, Hungary

Szentgotthard
6
10 properties total found
4 room house in Szentgotthard, Hungary
4 room house
Szentgotthard, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€ 116,042
4 room house in Szentgotthardi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szentgotthardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€ 189,075
3 room house in Kondorfa, Hungary
3 room house
Kondorfa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€ 55,451
5 room house in Szentgotthard, Hungary
5 room house
Szentgotthard, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€ 162,025
2 room house in Szentgotthard, Hungary
2 room house
Szentgotthard, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 107,927
2 room house in Szentgotthard, Hungary
2 room house
Szentgotthard, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€ 78,416
3 room house in Kondorfa, Hungary
3 room house
Kondorfa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€ 54,072
5 room house in Szentgotthard, Hungary
5 room house
Szentgotthard, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€ 162,025
2 room house in Csoeroetnek, Hungary
2 room house
Csoeroetnek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 107,927
House 2 bathrooms in Szentgotthard, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Szentgotthard, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 130,435

