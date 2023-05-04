Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Csongrád-Csanád
  5. Szentesi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Szentesi jaras, Hungary

2 properties total found
House 1 bathroom in Szentes, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szentes, Hungary
1 bath 377 m² Number of floors 1
€ 96,724
INTO INVESTORS' ATTENTION! Beside a saint, 45 road currently working, a catering establish…
House 5 bathrooms in Szegvar, Hungary
House 5 bathrooms
Szegvar, Hungary
5 bath 480 m² Number of floors 2
€ 251,773
On Szegvár most beautiful plot,1.5279-nm-en, 480 nm unique log houses are for sale! The hous…

