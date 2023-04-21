Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Szentendrei jaras
  6. Szentendre
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Szentendre, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
25 properties total found
3 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 104,913
5 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
5 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m²
€ 464,804
2 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 141,301
1 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m²
€ 71,447
2 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 105,975
3 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 132,536
2 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 105,975
2 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 120,849
2 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 132,270
3 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 150,065
4 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 183,266
5 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
5 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 111 m²
€ 185,656
3 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 125,896
1 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 108,631
4 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 66 m²
€ 132,536
3 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 252,057
4 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m²
€ 164,408
Apartment 1 bathroom in Szentendre, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szentendre, Hungary
1 bath 65 m²
€ 78,214
Apartment 2 bathrooms in Szentendre, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Szentendre, Hungary
2 bath 77 m²
€ 92,740
Apartment 1 bathroom in Szentendre, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szentendre, Hungary
1 bath 76 m² 2 Floor
€ 122,685
Apartment 1 bathroom in Szentendre, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szentendre, Hungary
1 bath 123 m²
€ 126,618
The upstairs, living room + 3 bedroom apartment in Szentendre is 400 sqm with private yard a…
Apartment 2 bathrooms in Szentendre, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Szentendre, Hungary
2 bath 110 m²
€ 574,447
In Szentendre industrial zone the stone crusher in a street salesman newly developed, net 11…
Apartment 1 bathroom in Szentendre, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szentendre, Hungary
1 bath 64 m²
€ 130,744
Szentendre downtown nearly one with a new building selling on his part, 7 flat condominia gr…
Apartment 1 bathroom in Szentendre, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szentendre, Hungary
1 bath 74 m²
€ 137,638
One with a new building selling on the donkey mountain on Szentendre most loved and most req…
Apartment 1 bathroom in Szentendre, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szentendre, Hungary
1 bath 68 m²
€ 149,356
On Szentendre most loved and most requested part the beech forest brook one with a new build…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir