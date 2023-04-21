Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Tolna
  5. Szekszardi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Szekszard, Hungary

71 property total found
2 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 37 m²
€ 23,639
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 90,039
4 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m²
€ 159,362
2 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 60,557
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 61,885
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 92,695
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 63,479
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 66,401
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 71,447
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 51 m²
€ 69,057
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 87,649
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 62,417
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 70,385
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 84,196
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 91,367
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 53,652
2 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 19,920
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 63,479
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 209,826
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 104,913
4 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 104,647
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 55,777
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 54,449
4 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 90,305
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 52,855
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m²
€ 130,145
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 82,071
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 62,417
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 95,351
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 37 m²
€ 35,856

Properties features in Szekszard, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir