  Realting.com
  Hungary
  Transdanubia
  Fejér
  Szekesfehervari jaras
  Houses

Houses for sale in Szekesfehervar, Hungary

5 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 302 m²
€ 799,791
5 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 347,735
5 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 369,134
5 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 347,735
5 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 303,600
5 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 179,217
2 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 138,827
5 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 310,287
3 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 153,806
Housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
House
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m²
€ 53,230
2 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 93,354
5 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 227,098
3 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 154,876
2 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 84,259
8 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 427,982
7 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 174 m²
€ 227,098
2 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 54 m²
€ 106,728
4 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 119 m²
€ 307,612
2 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 112,345
4 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 213,723
2 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 120,370
3 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 240,740
3 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m²
€ 264,814
4 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 283,511
2 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 98,703
5 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 120 m²
€ 318,312
4 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m²
€ 267,221
4 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 122 m²
€ 307,612
6 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 339 m²
€ 936,210
9 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
9 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
11 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m²
€ 639,298

Properties features in Szekesfehervar, Hungary

cheap
luxury
