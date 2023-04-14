Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Szekesfehervari jaras

Residential properties for sale in Szekesfehervar, Hungary

212 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 101,378
5 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 302 m²
€ 799,791
3 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 179,217
3 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 173,868
4 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 238,065
3 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 130,802
5 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 347,735
5 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 369,134
2 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 92,284
5 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 347,735
5 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 303,600
5 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 179,217
2 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 138,827
3 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 95,761
2 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 85,596
3 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 234,053
2 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 88,004
2 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 85,061
5 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 310,287
2 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 75,432
3 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 153,806
2 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 87,736
2 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 89,609
Housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
House
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m²
€ 53,230
2 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 76,234
5 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 254 m²
€ 326,336
2 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 253,847
2 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 78,401
2 room housein Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 93,354
2 room apartmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 97,633

Properties features in Szekesfehervar, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir