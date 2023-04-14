Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Szegedi jaras, Hungary

Szeged
23
31 property total found
3 room housein Roeszke, Hungary
3 room house
Roeszke, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 44,136
8 room housein Szatymaz, Hungary
8 room house
Szatymaz, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 8 bath 384 m²
€ 641,705
5 room housein Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 244 m²
€ 210,000
3 room housein Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 146,584
3 room housein Roeszke, Hungary
3 room house
Roeszke, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 45,473
7 room housein Szegedi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 370 m²
€ 641,973
3 room housein Roeszke, Hungary
3 room house
Roeszke, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 69,547
5 room housein Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 264,814
A youthful, lightweight 2-storey family house built with modern technology is for sale in De…
2 room housein Tiszasziget, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszasziget, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 47,827
A sophisticated, very elegant, two-storey holiday house of 93.8 m2 is for sale on the outski…
5 room housein Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 220 m²
€ 505,554
3 room housein Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 160,226
2 room housein Tiszasziget, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszasziget, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 29,424
Holiday house for sale on the outskirts of Tiszasziget, on the banks of the Tisza river, in …
5 room housein Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m²
€ 253,018
5 room housein Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 188 m²
€ 351,748
6 room housein Deszk, Hungary
6 room house
Deszk, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 286,748
5 room housein Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 284 m²
€ 655,347
3 room housein Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 78,909
House 2 bathroomsin Domaszek, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Domaszek, Hungary
2 bath 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,775
House 1 bathroomin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 166,307
Living-room + 3 bedroom family houses, with perfect forming! All of the nm of the 100 nm fa…
House 1 bathroomin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 276 m² Number of floors 2
€ 199,373
Into investors', entrepreneurs' attention! This real estate managing great opportunities wa…
House 2 bathroomsin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 bath 131 m² Number of floors 1
€ 87,793
House 1 bathroomin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,456
House 4 bathroomsin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 336,133
INNUMERABLE ARE ACTIVITY OPPORTUNITIES IN THE DOWNTOWN! 300 M2 ones were being built in 188…
House 2 bathroomsin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 100,847
Does he look for a family house on Szeged? Are big winters, only many rooms not needed? This…
House 2 bathroomsin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 bath 152 m² Number of floors 1
€ 118,775
These 566 nm ones, a heel turned into a salesman on a lower city's greenbelt part, Szabadság…
House 2 bathroomsin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 bath 114 m² Number of floors 2
€ 129,979
With the use of qualitative substances with a consolidated budget being built with modern te…
House 2 bathroomsin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 bath 114 m² Number of floors 2
€ 125,419
With the use of qualitative substances with a consolidated budget being built with modern te…
House 1 bathroomin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 148,222
Does he look for a real estate on good place, close to the downtown on Szeged? Onto a busine…
House 3 bathroomsin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 205,231
Szeged downtown nearly large size a real estate is looking for his new proprietor. For the i…
House 1 bathroomin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 95,774
Does he desire a freedom? Would the city escape from his whirl? Would run a farm?environment…

