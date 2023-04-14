Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Csongrád-Csanád
Szegedi jaras
Houses
Houses for sale in Szeged, Hungary
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
5 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
244 m²
€ 210,000
3 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
95 m²
€ 146,584
7 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
370 m²
€ 641,973
5 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
115 m²
€ 264,814
A youthful, lightweight 2-storey family house built with modern technology is for sale in De…
5 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
220 m²
€ 505,554
3 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
€ 160,226
5 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
133 m²
€ 253,018
5 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
188 m²
€ 351,748
5 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
284 m²
€ 655,347
3 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
€ 78,909
House 1 bathroom
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 166,307
Living-room + 3 bedroom family houses, with perfect forming! All of the nm of the 100 nm fa…
House 1 bathroom
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 bath
276 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 199,373
Into investors', entrepreneurs' attention! This real estate managing great opportunities wa…
House 2 bathrooms
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 bath
131 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 87,793
House 1 bathroom
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 109,456
House 4 bathrooms
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
4 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 336,133
INNUMERABLE ARE ACTIVITY OPPORTUNITIES IN THE DOWNTOWN! 300 M2 ones were being built in 188…
House 2 bathrooms
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 100,847
Does he look for a family house on Szeged? Are big winters, only many rooms not needed? This…
House 2 bathrooms
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 bath
152 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 118,775
These 566 nm ones, a heel turned into a salesman on a lower city's greenbelt part, Szabadság…
House 2 bathrooms
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 bath
114 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 129,979
With the use of qualitative substances with a consolidated budget being built with modern te…
House 2 bathrooms
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 bath
114 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 125,419
With the use of qualitative substances with a consolidated budget being built with modern te…
House 1 bathroom
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 148,222
Does he look for a real estate on good place, close to the downtown on Szeged? Onto a busine…
House 3 bathrooms
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 205,231
Szeged downtown nearly large size a real estate is looking for his new proprietor. For the i…
House 1 bathroom
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 95,774
Does he desire a freedom? Would the city escape from his whirl? Would run a farm?environment…
House 9 bathrooms
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
9 bath
640 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 615,692
Szeged BELVÁROSában I recommend it , this beautiful polar real estate with two street drivew…
