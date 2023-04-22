Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Nógrád
  5. Szecsenyi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Szecsenyi jaras, Hungary

Szecseny
2
4 properties total found
2 room house in Szecseny, Hungary
2 room house
Szecseny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 31,353
4 room house in Nagyloc, Hungary
4 room house
Nagyloc, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 57,963
5 room house in Rimoc, Hungary
5 room house
Rimoc, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 250 m²
€ 65,867
4 room house in Szecseny, Hungary
4 room house
Szecseny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m²
€ 105,124

