Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Nógrád
  5. Szecsenyi jaras
  6. Szecseny
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Szecseny, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Szecseny, Hungary
4 room house
Szecseny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m²
€ 105,873
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir