Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Szarvasi jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Szarvasi jaras, Hungary

Szarvas
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartmentin Szarvas, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szarvas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m²
€ 174,067

Properties features in Szarvasi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir