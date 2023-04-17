Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Szarvasi jaras
  6. Szarvas
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Szarvas, Hungary

7 properties total found
4 room housein Szarvas, Hungary
4 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m²
€ 57,844
2 room housein Szarvas, Hungary
2 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 122 m²
€ 101,762
6 room housein Szarvas, Hungary
6 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 254,405
3 room housein Szarvas, Hungary
3 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 54,898
3 room housein Szarvas, Hungary
3 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 58,915
3 room housein Szarvas, Hungary
3 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 93,728
House 1 bathroomin Szarvas, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szarvas, Hungary
1 bath 240 m² Number of floors 1
€ 103,245
Odd ELHELYEZKEDÉS---excellent conditions Apartment house selling on deer + business locality!
